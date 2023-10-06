American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,597 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,019,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 870,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,285,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.02. 158,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,617. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

