Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $29.04. 359,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -209.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

