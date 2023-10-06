Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Amgen by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 35,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 148.4% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.08.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

