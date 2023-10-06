Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $39.64 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,651 shares of company stock worth $9,192,985. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

