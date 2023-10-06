Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 5,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,030. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.