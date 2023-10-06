Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $122.00. The company traded as high as $108.44 and last traded at $108.34, with a volume of 322579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

