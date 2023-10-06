Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $30,553.44 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,252.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, K Charles Janac sold 2,160 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $15,314.40.

Arteris Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.93. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIP

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.