Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,581 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $16,028.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,266.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arteris Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.93. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,834 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 21.9% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIP. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

