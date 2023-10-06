ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $587.68 and last traded at $585.70. Approximately 196,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,019,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $570.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

