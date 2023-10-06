Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

