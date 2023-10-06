Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 151.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT opened at $158.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.