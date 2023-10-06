Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in British American Tobacco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 146,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

