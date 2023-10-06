Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

