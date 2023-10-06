Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $26,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,215,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,224,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $67.60 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

