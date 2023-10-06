Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

