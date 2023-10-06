Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 408,090 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,406,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

