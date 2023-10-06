Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.12. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Atos has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

