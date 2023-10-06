Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Director David Michael Johnson Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) Director David Michael Johnson purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $111,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,745. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.28. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $14.79.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.
