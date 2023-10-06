Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 47.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

