Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,946 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

