Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Miles Ingrey-Counter Acquires 25 Shares

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($180.71).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 19 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 798 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($183.27).

Avon Protection Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVON stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 605 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 24,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 681.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.92. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £183.07 million, a P/E ratio of 30,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($13.66) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

