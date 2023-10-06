Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.48 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00016283 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $633.46 million and $15.21 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,562.62 or 1.00117077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.43682129 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $13,182,568.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.