Bank of America Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $44.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $39.64 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,046,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,651 shares of company stock worth $9,192,985. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.