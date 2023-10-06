Barclays Initiates Coverage on Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.