Barclays Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $11.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

DNB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 23,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 332,697 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 52.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

