Barclays Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to Equal Weight

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Renault Stock Performance

About Renault

Shares of RNSDF stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

