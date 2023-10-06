BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12,833.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,136 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.