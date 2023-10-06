BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

