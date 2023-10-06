BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $186.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.