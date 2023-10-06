BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFIV. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $847.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

