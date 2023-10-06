BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $273.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

