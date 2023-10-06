BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,064,000,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.65 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

