BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

