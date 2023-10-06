BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.09 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

