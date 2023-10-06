B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $8.64. B&G Foods shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 606,689 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $558.44 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -262.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

