Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

