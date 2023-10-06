Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Buys $402,129.69 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 293.9% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

