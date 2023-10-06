BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

