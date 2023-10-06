BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $836.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $888.00 to $836.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

Shares of BLK opened at $640.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $684.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

