Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BX opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.