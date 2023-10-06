BMO Capital Markets Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HR. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:HR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 254,977 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

