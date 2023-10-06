BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.79.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.