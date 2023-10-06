Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

