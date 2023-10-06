Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 16,349 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $107.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.