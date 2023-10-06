Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 4,625 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,104 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 34.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $147.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

