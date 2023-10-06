Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.13 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

