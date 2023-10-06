Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $33,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 354.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after buying an additional 438,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,284,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $179.00 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

View Our Latest Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.