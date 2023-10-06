Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.70% of Globus Medical worth $41,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

