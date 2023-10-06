Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 22,349 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.45% of CSG Systems International worth $40,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

