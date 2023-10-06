Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.26. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $194.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

